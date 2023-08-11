NEWS

ARS vs NFO: Arsenal Team News, Possible Lineup, And Kickoff Time For Saturday’s EPL Opener

Arsenal will be bidding to get their 2023-24 English Premier League campaign off to a positive start when they play host to Nottingham Forest on Saturday, August 12, in their opening game of the new season.

Fresh from their remarkable FA Community Shield triumph over the reigning English Premier League champions Manchester City, the Gunners will be looking for another success over Nottingham Forest in a bid to produce a healthy start to their league title mission.

Team :

The Gunners will be going into their first English Premier League game of the season without the services of Gabriel Jesus, who has undergone surgery on his knee injury and is expected to be sidelined for the next few weeks.

Mohamed Elneny is also expected to miss the Premier League opener against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, as the Egyptian midfielder is yet to gain full recovery from the knee injury he picked up a few weeks ago.

Arsenal summer signings, Kai Havetz, Declan Rice, and Jurrien Timber are all expected to get their Premier League debut against Forest on Saturday.

Check out the possible starting lineup vs Nottingham below:

Kickoff Time:

The Premier League game will begin at exactly 12:30 PM (Nigerian time) on Saturday at the Emirates Stadium.

