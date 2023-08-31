ARS vs MUN: How Mikel Arteta Could Lineup The Gunners For Sunday’s PL Showdown

Arsenal will be aiming to bounce back to winning ways in the new English Premier League campaign when they square off against Manchester United this Sunday in their next outing.

Recall that the Gunners were held to a disappointing 2-2 draw with Fulham last Saturday which put a stop to their winning start to the season.

How will Mikel Arteta line up his team for the game against Manchester United on Sunday at the Emirates?

In goal, Aaron Ramsdale is the undeniable choice, with his consistent performance making him the go-to man for the crucial fixture. But it’s the defense that’s causing speculation.

Gabriel, a standout player for Arsenal, has been conspicuously absent from the starting lineup this season. However, with the enormity of the upcoming game, many are advocating for his inclusion. This leads to the predicted formidable center-back partnership of William Saliba and Gabriel, a proven strategy that could bolster the team’s defense. Oleksandr Zinchenko and Thomas Partey are likely to complement this pairing on the flanks.

In the midfield, a slight tweak is expected. With Havertz struggling to find his form, Fabio Vieira’s recent standout performance, which turned the tide in the last match against Fulham, may earn him a spot in the starting three. Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard, both pivotal figures in Arsenal’s squad, are expected to retain their places.

Arteta’s experimentation with Trossard as a striker during the previous match didn’t yield the desired results. Therefore, the spotlight now turns to Eddie Nketiah, who, despite Jesus’s return to fitness, is primed to lead the line. Nketiah’s strong start to the season bolsters his case for this crucial role.

On the wings, the selections seem straightforward. The electric Bukayo Saka is poised to start on the right, while the dynamic Gabriel Martinelli is expected to shine on the left flank. These two players are anticipated to bring pace and creativity to Arsenal’s attack.

Arsenal’s possible lineup vs Manchester United:

Ramsdale; Partey, Gabriel, Saliba, Zinchenko; Rice, Odegaard (c), Vieira; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli.

