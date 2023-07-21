ARS vs MUN: How Mikel Arteta Could Lineup The Gunners For Saturday’s Blockbuster Club-Friendly Game

After their dramatic 3-2 win over Manchester United the last time they met in the Premier League, Arsenal will be bidding to expand the winning streak when the two English sides square off against each on Saturday in New Jersey.

The North Londoners will be going into the high-profile encounter after they defeated the Major League Soccer All Stars 5-0 in their recent pre-season match, and they will be hoping to get another victory over the Red Devils to further perfect their preparation for the upcoming season.

How will Mikel Arteta line up the Gunners for the club-friendly game on Saturday?

Declan Rice is expected to get his full debut against Manchester United on Saturday. Recall that the English midfielder was a second-half selection for Arsenal against the MLS All-Stars.

Jurrien Timber is also expected to get his full debut on Saturday after making a second-half appearance for the Gunners in their last outing.

While the likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, and Martin Odegaard are all expected to retain their respective spots.

Check out the full possible starting lineup vs Manchester United below:

