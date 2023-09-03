ARS vs MUN: Check Out How Manchester United Could Lineup For The PL Showdown

Manchester United’s new signing, Rasmus Hojlund, is set to make his long-awaited debut against Arsenal this coming Sunday. The 20-year-old striker, who was acquired from Atalanta in a £64 million deal plus add-ons during the summer, had been sidelined with a back injury, causing him to miss the club’s first three matches of the season.

The absence of a commanding figure in the No.9 position has been evident in United’s recent performances, and manager Erik ten Hag is optimistic that Hojlund can seamlessly fill that role as they visit the Emirates Stadium. Also, ten Hag confirmed the availability of Sergio Reguilon, who recently completed his loan move to United from Tottenham, providing much-needed depth in the left-back position following injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

On the bench, fans can expect to see Altay Bayindir, another recent addition to the squad who joined from Fenerbahce for £4.3 million, offering backup for goalkeeper Andre Onana. Unfortunately, Sofyan Amrabat, despite a transfer from Fiorentina, won’t be available.

United faces additional injury challenges, with Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, and Mason Mount all sidelined. Victor Lindelof is poised to replace Varane in the center-back position.

Check out the possible lineup below:

Giddiwrite (

)