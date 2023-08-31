ARS VS MUN: Arsenal’s Strongest Lineup That Could Take Them Back To Winning Ways

Last weekend, Arsenal had a difficult game against Fulham, and if they’re not cautious, they might lose points this Sunday too, as they will be hosting Manchester United.

Manchester United is still trying to find their footing this season, so Arsenal has a wonderful opportunity to secure a victory and regain their confidence. However, Mikel Arteta must be extremely cautious when choosing the players for his team.

Last season, Arsenal came very close to winning the Premier League, so everyone hopes they can continue their strong performances this time as well. On Sunday, Arsenal may have a slight advantage on paper, but the match is expected to be highly competitive. We believe that the outcome of the game will be determined by one or possibly two goals.

In their last five encounters, neither team has managed to secure a draw. If Arsenal wins on Sunday, they could potentially climb back to the top of the table, depending on the results of other matches this weekend.

Jurrien Timber, a recent addition to the Gunners, will be absent for an extended period due to a knee injury. He is not expected to be back on the field until next year.

In the match against Fulham, Mikel Arteta made some unexpected changes to the defensive lineup. He played Thomas Partey as the right-back and chose to keep Zinchenko on the bench. However, it is unlikely that the manager will take such risky decisions this weekend. Gabriel will most likely be back in the central defense position, with Ben White shifting to the right-hand side.

Thomas Partey will go back to playing in the central midfield, which is bad news for Kai Havertz. Havertz was positioned as a wide midfielder during the match against Fulham, but he didn’t perform well. Now that Gabriel Jesus is back, it is likely that Havertz will be benched. This means he won’t be starting in the games and will have less opportunity to make an impact as an Arsenal player.

Fabio Vieira performed really well as a substitute last weekend. However, it seems unlikely that Mikel Arteta will choose to give him a starting position when Manchester United comes to town.

Joringho is also an option for the Arsenal manager, but because the club recently signed Declan Rice, Jorginho’s position in the team has dropped.

Gabriel Jesus has recovered from his injury and played the full 90 minutes as a substitute last weekend. So, he is expected to be in the starting lineup against Manchester United. This means that Leandro Trossard, who played as a centre-forward in the 2-2 draw against the Cottagers, will likely be moved to the bench if Jesus starts the game.

