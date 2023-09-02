ARS vs MNU: How Erik Ten Hag could setup Man Utd with Hojlund, Rashford & Bruno to defeat Arsenal.

The Red Devils are set to face a crucial test this Sunday as they lock horns with Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League.

Having played just three matches this season, United’s performance has left fans wanting more, making this fixture a big one, Below is how they could lineup.

Cameroonian goalkeeper Andre Onana has made a positive impact since replacing David De Gea during the summer and is in contention to start.

United’s defense has already been plagued by injuries this season. Raphael Varane and Luke Shaw are sidelined, while Tyrell Malacia began the season with an injury.

This could see Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot assuming fullback roles, despite the signing of Reguilon.

In the center of defense, Victor Lindelof is expected to partner with Lisandro Martinez against Arsenal.

United’s midfield is a work in progress this summer, with room for improvement in their opening three matches. The potential signing of Sofyan Amrabat could add depth to their midfield. Against Arsenal, the duo of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen, both scorers in the recent comeback victory over Forest, are expected to play pivotal roles.

Manchester United boasts a plethora of attacking talent. Antony is likely to start on the right-wing, looking to improve his performance after an unlucky outing against Forest. However, he did manage to score against Arsenal last season.

Club captain Bruno Fernandes is set to play a crucial role, aiming to replicate his performance from the penalty spot in the comeback victory against Forest. Marcus Rashford returns to his preferred left-wing position, where he produced 16 goals and six assists last season.

Rasmus Hojlund, who joined United a month ago, has recovered from a minor injury and is ready to make his debut.

