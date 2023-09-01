ARS vs MNU: Arsenal’s Strongest XI Featuring Jesus And Trossard In Attack That Could Face Man United

The English Premier League giants Arsenal will be in action on Sunday evening when they face Brighton and Hove Albion in a crunch encounter between both clubs.

The recent performances of Arsenal shows why they may struggle to get an home victory over Manchester United.

In their last six matches in all competitions, The Gunners recorded two wins, one draw and three losses. The North London based club Arsenal scored nine goals while they also conceded six goals to their opposition.

In the last meeting between both clubs, The English Premier League giants Arsenal suffered a 2 – 0 loss to Manchester United in a pre-season friendly match.

The Spanish and Arsenal tactician Mikel Arteta would be hoping to get all the maximum three points in order to move higher on the log standings.

The Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta is also expected to name a strong line up for their crunch league match against Manchester United.

Goalkeeper;

The England and Arsenal shot-stopper Aaron Ramsdale is set to start as the first choice goalkeeper when they face Manchester United.

Center Backs;

The Arsenal tactician is set to name the duo of William Saliba and Gabriel Maghales in the center-back position.

Full Backs;

The Ukrainian defender Oleksandr Zinchenko is expected to start in the right -back position while Ben White is set to operate as left-back.

Central Midfielders;

The England midfielder Declan Rice is set to be named in the starting lineup and will be paired alongside Thomas Partey in the central-midfield position.

Wide Midfielders;

The Arsenal superstars which include Leandro Trossard and Bukayo Saka are expected to operate as wide midfielders for their crucial match against Manchester United.

Attackers;

The duo of Eddie Nketiah and Kai Havertz are set to operate as center-forwards when they face Manchester United.

Let’s take a look at some possible lineups that could defeat Manchester United;

