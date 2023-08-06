ARS VS MNC: Arsenal team news, official lineup, injuries update, head-to-head, kickoff time

Wembley Stadium is set to host two Premier League competitors in today’s Community Shield who won the EPL title and the other that ended second in the EPL table last summer.

Manchester City had a one goal deficit against Atletico Madrid in their last match which ended 2-1 while Arsenal won Monaco in the Emirate Cup.

Arsenal team news

Mikel Arteta is positive about his encounter with Pep Guardiola as he has enough squad on ground to take on the Community Shield show.

Possibly, Zinchenko is likely to stay out of the contest at Wembley, leaving Arteta no other choice but to take on a different player to take up his position.

Jakub Kiwior is likely to occupy a given role due to his performances in the pre-season. Jurrien Timber featured in the Emirate Cup against Monaco and is going to make a good start against City. The German forward, Kia Havertz is much ready to take a lead with Partey on the possible list.

Official lineup: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber; Partey, Rice, Ødegaard; Saka, Martinelli, Havertz.

substitution: Turner, Tomiyasu, Kiwior, Holding, Tierney, Smith Rowe, Vieira, Trossard, Nketiah.

Injured updates

﻿Zinchenko and Elneny would be out of the game due to knee injury.

Head-to-Head

Kickoff time

﻿Arsenal would battle Manchester City in the Community Shield and would demonstrate dominance at Wembley Stadium today around 4 pm.

Akabest (

)