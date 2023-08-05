ARS vs MCI: Match Preview, Last 5 Meetings And Why Man City May Humiliate Arsenal In Sunday’s Final

The Champions of Europe and England, Manchester City will be up against the runner-up of the English Premier League table last season, Arsenal in the FA Community Shield final at the famous Wembley Stadium tomorrow. It is going to be an interesting game to watch following both teams’ impressive performances in the pre-season.

Here are necessary details you need to know about the FA Community Shield final between Manchester City and Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.

Match Preview;

It will be Arsenal’s first t visit to the national stadium since August 2020 when they beat Liverpool to claim their 16th success in the competition, and despite being their fourth appearance at the venue as our boss, it will be the first time Mikel Arteta will lead his team out in front of spectators. Arsenal will be hoping to get revenge against a Manchester City team that they have failed to defeat since 2022.

Last five matches between two teams;

The Gunners have conceded 15 goals and scored only 5 against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in their last five games. The citizens are currently flying in a different timeline ahead of Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal in every aspect. The Champions of Europe are on their way to record six consecutive victories over the Gunners in tomorrow’s FA Community Shield final.

Analysis of why Manchester City may humiliate Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal at Wembley Stadium on Sunday;

Mikel Arteta’s side who might be without their top striker, Gabriel Jesus, and first-choice left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko in tomorrow’s final, could record yet another humiliating defeat in the hand of an informed Pep Guardiola’s side. The Gunners recorded their first defeat in the pre-season against an English Premier League side, Manchester United, and also conceded goals in almost all their pre-season games.

Arsenal’s ability not to concede in a game might play a big role in stopping them from beating Manchester City tomorrow. Based on stats, squad depth, and performance Manchester City would be set to destroy the Gunners in the FA Community Shield final.

Josehub (

)