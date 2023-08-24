NEWS

ARS vs FUL: Photos of Jesus, Saka, Zinchenko & Other Arsenal players during training ahead of Fulham Clash

The North Londoners would be in action come Saturday in the English Premier League for their third game of the 23/24 campaign.

The Gunners will play host to their London rivals, Fulham at the Emirates Stadium and will be looking to continue their perfect start to the season after picking six points from their games against Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace.

In preparation for that match, Mikel Arteta has started dishing out instructions of how the wants his side to play while also putting the players through the drills and other fitness routines.

Most of the first team stars which included the likes of Declan Rice, William Saliba, Ben White, Jorginho, Partey, Tomiyasu, Havertz and Bukayo Saka were all spotted in today’s training session.

Today’s session also saw two players make a return after overcoming their injury problems, Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus participated and look set to play a part in Arsenal’s game vs Fulham.

After their previous performance against Crystal Palace, which wasn’t too convincing, Mikel Arteta will be hoping for a much better performance as they aim to win the EPL after coming close last season.

