NEWS

ARS VS FUL: Arsenal team news, possible lineup, head-to-head, and kickoff time for EPL Round 3

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 55 mins ago
0 322 1 minute read

Mikel Arteta’s men are hoping to continue their winning streak in London derbies as they host Fulham at Emirate Stadium in the third Premier League opening game of the campaign on Saturday around 3 p.m.

Both clubs have earlier achieved a different feat altogether in their recent capital clash as Arsenal stayed ahead of Crystal Palace with 1-0 victory while the Cottagers suffered 3-0 defeat to Brentford at home.

Arsenal team news

﻿Arsenal full back, Tomiyasu will not make his third EPL debut against Fulham having been suspended due to red card for two confirmed bookable offences.

On the striker list, Gabriel Jesus and Folarin Balogun are both faced with knee and foot problems. Then, Albert Sambi Lokonga’s muscular issues are yet to be addressed fully considering the Belgian possible move.

Oleksandr Zinchenko is quite available and fit after moving in against Palace from the substitution bench. He will function as a key man in replacement of Tomiyasu on the left-hand side where Kieran Tierney is still not putting up his best to impress Arteta.

Arsenal’s possible starting lineup:

Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli

Head-to-Head

Kickoff time

Arsenal and Fulham match is scheduled at Emirate Stadium on Saturday, 26 August 2023, around 3 pm which is noted as the third EPL match of the 2023/2024 season.

Akabest (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 55 mins ago
0 322 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Tribunal Sacks Lagos State Labour Party’s House Of Reps Member, Declares APC Candidate As Winner

6 mins ago

Manchester City completes transfer of Belgium winger Jeremy Doku from Rennes

9 mins ago

LP Crisis Takes New Dimension As Lamidi Apapa Makes Fresh Announcement After Appeal Court Ruling

20 mins ago

Aymeric Laporte joins Al Nassr from Manchester City in a £23.6 million deal

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button