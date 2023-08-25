ARS VS FUL: Arsenal team news, possible lineup, head-to-head, and kickoff time for EPL Round 3

Mikel Arteta’s men are hoping to continue their winning streak in London derbies as they host Fulham at Emirate Stadium in the third Premier League opening game of the campaign on Saturday around 3 p.m.

Both clubs have earlier achieved a different feat altogether in their recent capital clash as Arsenal stayed ahead of Crystal Palace with 1-0 victory while the Cottagers suffered 3-0 defeat to Brentford at home.

Arsenal team news

﻿Arsenal full back, Tomiyasu will not make his third EPL debut against Fulham having been suspended due to red card for two confirmed bookable offences.

On the striker list, Gabriel Jesus and Folarin Balogun are both faced with knee and foot problems. Then, Albert Sambi Lokonga’s muscular issues are yet to be addressed fully considering the Belgian possible move.

Oleksandr Zinchenko is quite available and fit after moving in against Palace from the substitution bench. He will function as a key man in replacement of Tomiyasu on the left-hand side where Kieran Tierney is still not putting up his best to impress Arteta.

Arsenal’s possible starting lineup:

Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli

Head-to-Head

Kickoff time

Arsenal and Fulham match is scheduled at Emirate Stadium on Saturday, 26 August 2023, around 3 pm which is noted as the third EPL match of the 2023/2024 season.

