ARS vs FCB: Match Prediction, Preview & Kickoff Time

This week, Arsenal will travel to the west coast for a pre-season friendly against Barcelona.

Due to an illness epidemic that swept through their camp, the Spanish giants were forced to postpone their meeting with Juventus last week, making this their first tour of the summer.

The Gunners are further along in their preparations for the new season, but they were defeated by Manchester United last time out.

Nonetheless, new signings Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, and Jurrien Timber have had plenty of time to settle in on their US tour, which opened with a 5-0 triumph over MLS All-Stars.

Barcelona will still be a tough test, with only one friendly left before Arsenal kick off their season in the Community Shield.

Arsenal’s only injury concerns are Oleksandr Zinchenko and Mohamed Elneny, both of whom are back in training after missing the end of last season.

Mikel Arteta has preferred strong starting lineups in each of his friendlies thus far, and it will be intriguing to see if Eddie Nketiah remains in the attack.

Barcelona’s team news will be primarily determined by who has recovered from their sickness bug.

The Blaugrana’s sickness problems have slowed their preparations, and the Gunners should be able to take advantage of a team with fewer kilometres on the clock.

KICKOFF TIME: Arsenal versus Barcelona match will be played on Thursday at 3:30AM Nigerian time.

