ARS vs BAR: Team News, Match Preview, Kickoff Time, Date and Match Venue.

Arsenal Football Club will continue their pre-season games with a very tough and competitive match against Spanish LaLiga giants Barcelona. The Gunners are enjoying a very busy and active summer transfer window, bringing in three players so far to strengthen the midfield and the defensive department.

The Gunners will be keen on bouncing back from their latest defeat against Manchester United in MetLife Stadium, New York. Erik Ten Hag’s men out muscled Arsenal and were able to beat them twice in the game, both in full time and in the penalty shootout. Bruno Fernandes’ outside the yard shot and Jadon Sancho’s thunderous finish was enough to beat Arteta and his boys.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has urged his team to react and bounce back from the Manchester United defeat. The manager highlighted that the squad needs more playing time and concentration before the new season kickoff. As it stands, Arteta is drilling his boys on how to be aggressive following how Manchester United played and bullied his players.

Barcelona previously cancelled their first preseason game against Juventus due to a viral gastroenteritis disease that struck the team. Although reports from the Catalans team suggest that the players are now okay and will start their training session ahead of the game, the time is yet to be fixed. Hopefully, that will be done before Thursday.

The much anticipated clash will be played in SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles. 

