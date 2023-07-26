ARS VS BAR: How Xavi Could Lineup His Team For The Club-Friendly Game Against Arsenal

Spanish La Liga champions Barcelona end their pre-season campaign in style on Thursday when they face last season’s English Premier League runners-up Arsenal at the Sophie Stadium in Los Angeles, CA.

After a 2-1 defeat to Celta Vigo in the penultimate game of last season, the Catalans will look to win again with a win over the Gunners. How will Xavi prepare his team for Thursday’s game against the club?

Blaungrana may be without the services of some first-team stars still recovering from viral gastroenteritis against Arsenal, and Xavi may lack options when picking up his starting XI. Let us remind you that “Barcelona” has to play last Saturday in California with the Italian giants “Juventus”. However, the friendly was called off nine hours before kick-off after a significant portion of the squad was diagnosed with viral gastroenteritis.

Check out the possible starting lineups for the game below.

Ter Stegen; Roberto, Christensen, Martinez, Alonso; Gundogan, Kessie, Pedri; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Fati.

