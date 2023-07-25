ARS VS BAR: How Mikel Arteta Could Lineup His Team For The Blockbuster Club-Friendly Game

Arsenal will look to bounce back from their first pre-season defeat to Manchester United when they take on Spanish La Liga champions Barcelona in Los Angeles, California on Saturday morning. The two European giants will meet for the first time since the Catalans beat the Gunners 2-1 in a club friendly at Camp Nou in 2019.

After an unbeaten start to the summer pre-season campaign, the Gunners suffered their first defeat last weekend in New York after drawing 1-1 with Watford and Nürnberg and thrashing MLS All-Stas 5-0. Summer shirt against Premier League rivals Manchester United. The North Londoners lost 2-0 to the Red Devils and will go on to win against Barcelona.

How will Mikel Arteta prepare his team for the match against Barcelona?

The Spaniard is not expected to make any major changes to the starting line-up against Manchester United, with the likes of Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, and Jurien Timber expected to start the match.

Arsenal’s likely starting line-up against Barcelona:

Ramsdale; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli.

