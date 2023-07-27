NEWS

ARS VS BAR: Arsenal Team News, Possible Lineup, And Kickoff Time For Thursday’s Club-Friendly Game

Arsenal will end their US summer pre-season tour in style when they take on the Spanish La Liga champions at the Sophie Stadium on the morning of Thursday 27 July.

After losing 2-0 to Manchester United in their last pre-season game, the Catalans will be looking to beat Catalans to spend next season in England.

Team news:

The Gunners go into much-anticipated club action with no new injuries apart from Oleksandr Zinchenko, who is still recovering from last season’s injury.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has plenty of options in his squad and is expected to give other players some time that they are not necessarily given in their last match against Manchester United. Arsenal’s expected starting line-up against Barcelona:

Ramsdale, Timber, Saliba, Kiwior, Tierney, Partey, Rice, Havertz, Saka, Balogun, Smith Rowe.

Start Date and time:

The highly anticipated friendly between Arsenal and Barcelona kicks off at 3.30 pm on Thursday.

