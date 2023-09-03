ARS 3-1 MUN: Match Review And Player Ratings

Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus scored in stoppage time to lift Arsenal to a memorable 3-1 victory over Manchester United on Sunday.

In a game full of drama, United believed they’d won it when Alejandro Garnacho raced free to score in the final minutes, but a close VAR offside call denied him his chance.

Instead, it was Arsenal’s £105 million man who scored the game-winner, wonderfully handling a corner with his chest at the back post before firing a shot off Jonny Evans, 35, and past Andre Onana. His celebrations into the crowd were a memorable event in the history of this Premier League rivalry.

Moments afterwards, Jesus broke free, leaving Diogo Dalot and United on the ground. Last season, Eddie Nketiah delivered an injury-time knockout blow to Manchester United. It was a Rice-Jesus one-two this time.

Earlier, Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard responded quickly to Marcus Rashford’s counter-attack strike, scoring 35 seconds after United opened the scoring in the first half.

On the hour mark, Arsenal believed they had a chance to go up when Kai Havertz was brought down in the box and a penalty was granted. However, replays revealed that it was the German who initiated contact with Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and the decision was reversed by a VAR check.

That concluded a bad day for Havertz, who fumbled an early chance with the goal at his disposal and then lost the ball away, allowing United to burst away and Rashford to score.

But it was his teammates who would pull off the comeback, and what a comeback it was.

A thrilling finale to a match that gives Arsenal three wins in four matches and takes Mikel Arteta’s team up to fifth, just two points behind title rivals Manchester City.

Player Ratings:

Arsenal: Ramsdale (6), White (7), Saliba (8), Gabriel (7), Zinchenko (6), Odegaard (8), Rice (9), Havertz (3), Saka (6), Nketiah (7), Martinelli (8).

Substitutions: Jesus (8), Tomiyasu (6), Vieira (7), Nelson (1), Jorginho (1)

Manchester United: Onana (5), Wan-Bissaka (6), Lindelof (6), Martinez (6), Dalot (7), Casemiro (6), Eriksen (6), Fernandes (6), Antony (6), Martial (6), Rashford (7).

Substitutions: Hojlund (6), Maguire (6), Evans (5), Garnacho (6)

