Manchester United suffered a 3-1 defeat against Arsenal on Sunday, with Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus scoring dramatic injury-time goals at the Emirates. Martin Odegaard and Marcus Rashford scored within two minutes of each other in the first half. United had appeared to be headed for a draw before the late goals from Rice and Jesus.

Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus scored in stoppage time to secure Arsenal’s come-from-behind 3-1 victory over Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium. Rice netted his first goal for the club following his £105 million move from West Ham with a powerful shot that sneaked inside the post after United failed to clear a corner. Substitute Jesus sealed the win with a composed finish on the counter-attack.

Rasmus Hojlund made a notable impact when he came on as a substitute. There was anticipation about whether Hojlund would start, but Ten Hag opted to have him on the bench and gave Martial the role upfront. Martial’s uninspiring performance contrasted with Hojlund’s energetic display when he entered the game in the second half. Hojlund showcased bursts of pace and adept ball-holding skills that had been missing in Martial’s play. He posed a constant threat to Arsenal’s defense and gave them more to worry about than Martial did. Moving forward, it’s crucial to make Hojlund the starting striker for United, with Martial as his backup. His performance today underlined why he should be immediately installed as United’s primary striker.

Savigny (

)