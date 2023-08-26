ARS 2:2 FUL: Vieria’s Stunning Display Shows He Deserves More Playing Time Ahead Than Havertz.

Arsenal sought another win in the English Premier League today when they hosted out-of-form Fulham at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Gunners didn’t get the result that they would have wanted from this game as they were held to a disappointing 2-2 draw by the Cottagers. Goals from Bukayo Saka and Edward Nketiah could only secure a single point for Arsenal in this encounter against Fulham.

Well, Fabio Vieria didn’t get to start this match for Arsenal today but he was brought on in the second interval to represent the team against Fulham. The Portuguese International changed the game to Arsenal’s favour when he came on from the bench as he won an important penalty for the Gunners and also provided the assist to their second goal against Fulham. The 24-year-old had a significant impact on Arsenal’s performance in this game despite their failure to get the win over Fulham.

Well, I believe Fabio Vieria’s stunning performance in this game shows he deserves more playing time than Kai Havertz at the club this season. Kai Havertz has gone three straight matches for Arsenal in the competition without having a significant impact on the team’s performance. Fabio Vieria is way more creative and energetic compared to the German International who embraces his sluggish style of play. Mikel Arteta needs to sit Kai Havertz on the bench for some games to make sure Fabio Vieria gets the playing time he deserves at the club this season.

Let’s know your thoughts on this article by dropping your comments below, Thanks for reading.

Godsports (

)