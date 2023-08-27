ARS 2-2 Nottingham Forest: Why Arsenal Fans Believe Kai Havertz Was Their Worst Player In The Match

Kai Havertz was one of the worst players on the pitch during Arsenal’s 2-2 draw against Fulham. The former Chelsea star started the game but was subbed off in the 56th minute after failing to impress. Havertz failed to make an impact to the game and was replaced by Fabio Vieira who later helped the Gunners escape defeat.

Havertz was unable to help Arsenal defeat Fulham and has been criticised for his display in the Gunners 2-2 draw with Fulham at the Emirates Stadium.

The former Chelsea attacker started in Mikel Arteta’s midfield alongside Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice for the third consecutive game of the season. However, despite his performances against Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace, the German international struggled against Marco Silva’s side.

Havertz had the chance to score in the 11th minute when he met Saka’s cross but he somehow missed the target from close range. Kai Havertz is yet to establish himself at Arsenal and it remains to be seen whether the German international is a good signing for the Gunners. Some Arsenal supporters believe Kai Havertz was their worst player on the pitch during their 2-2 draw against Fulham.

