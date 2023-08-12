ARS 2-1 NOT: How Arsenal managed to avoid a late equalizer and hold on to three important points

Mikel Arteta had given us a heads-up to brace for surprises when he declared on Friday that his goal was to add more unpredictability to Arsenal’s game. Therefore, perhaps we shouldn’t have been entirely caught off guard when he unleashed a stunning revelation during their inaugural match of the new season.

However, nobody had anticipated the decision to bench Gabriel Magalhaes, even though he had been a regular starter in every Premier League game for the past two years. This brought an end to his impressive 73-game streak since August 2021 and left everyone puzzled about Arsenal’s defensive lineup.

As it turned out, Thomas Partey started the match as a right-back, just like he had done in the second-to-last game of the previous season against Forest, which resulted in a 1-0 defeat for Arsenal. However, within ten minutes of the delayed kick-off, Partey switched positions with Ben White and took up the role of playing as a center-back.

Just five minutes later, Partey made his way into midfield, joining Declan Rice, and Arsenal switched to a three-man defense. This tactical maneuver, reminiscent of Pep Guardiola’s style, shouldn’t have come as a surprise to anyone at the Emirates, as Arteta has been borrowing ideas from his mentor’s playbook throughout the year.

To be honest, if there was a suitable opponent to experiment with tactics against, Forest at home was a good choice. However, there was an early scare when Orel Mangala’s clearing header split through the center of Arsenal’s defense, allowing Brennan Johnson to sprint towards the goal.

However, the Forest striker missed out on the opportunity due to miscommunication and his shot went over the goal.

Following that, Steve Cooper’s team had to focus on minimizing the damage as Arsenal’s players started scoring goals, with Eddie Nketiah and Bukayo Saka finding the net

From now on, Arsenal’s players need to adjust to the constant changes happening at the Emirates. Arteta has numerous options available, so it’s unlikely that anyone will be a regular starter anymore.

If Gabriel felt disappointed sitting on the bench, consider how Kieran Tierney and Rob Holding must have felt when they didn’t even make the 20-man squad.

The goal revealed White’s slow speed, as demonstrated by Anthony Elanga before Awoniyi scored. This caused more discomfort than expected for a team that may be considering the need to reconsider their strategies.

Osho123 (

)