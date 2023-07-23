ARS 0:2 MNU: Rice’s Awful Display Shows He Might Not Be An Upgrade To Thomas Partey.

Arsenal played their third game of the preseason today when they locked horns with Manchester United at the MetLife Stadium. It was indeed an awful performance from the North Londoners as they were convincingly defeated 2-0 by Manchester United. Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho were the goalscorers for Manchester United in the game to make sure they ended up as the winners over Arsenal.

Well, Declan Rice made his first starting appearance for Arsenal in today’s match as he come out with an average performance against Manchester United. The English International didn’t improve Arsenal’s performance in any way in the match as he struggled to influence the team’s plays both on the attack and in defense against the Red Devils.

Well, I believe Declan Rice’s awful performance in this game shows he might not be an upgrade to Thomas Partey. Arsenal signed Declan Rice from West Ham United this summer to improve the team’s performance from the middle of the park next season. The English International didn’t show any signs of creativity in his performance like Thomas Partey as he made several back passes of the ball which dulled Arsenal’s attacking play. Declan Rice was signed for a very huge amount of money and he definitely needs to show he is worth every single penny spent on him this summer.

