ARS 0-2 MUN: 2 Players Who Were Vital To Manchester United’s Victory Over Arsenal

Manchester United take on Arsenal for their third pre-season match at MetLife Stadium. It was very interesting as both sides played well and Manchester United won.

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes scored the opening goal in the 30th minute of the first half. 18-year-old Kobbie Mainoo assisted his goal perfectly. Seven minutes later, Jadon Sancho took advantage of an Arsenal defensive mistake. He extended the lead with Aaron Ramsdale’s 1on 1 pass to give Manchester United their second goal. “Manchester United” kept their lead and also got a well-deserved victory.

18-year-old midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, who helped Bruno Fernandes, deserves credit for dominating the midfield even with top midfielders like Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice.

Another player who deserves a lot of credit is Bruno Fernandes. He showed genuine leadership qualities, especially when he calmed down Erik Ten Hag and avoided exchanging words with the official.

Entertainment/Facts
)

