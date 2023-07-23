ARS 0-2 MNU: 2 Players Who Were Vital To Manchester United’s Victory Over Arsenal

Manchester United clashed with Arsenal at the MetLife Stadium for their third preseason game of the season. It was a very tense one as both sides really played well, by Manchester United won after everything.

Bruno Fernandes, the captain of Manchester United opened the scoring in the 30th minute. His goal was brilliantly assisted by 18 year old Kobbie Mainoo. 7 minutes later, Jadon Sancho utilised a mistake by Arsenal’s defense well. He put the ball past Aaron Ramsdale in a 1 on 1 situation to give Manchester United their second goal and extend the lead. Manchester United were able to hold on to the lead, and finish as well deserving victors.

Kobbie Mainoo, the 18 year old midfielder who gave the assist to Bruno Fernandes deserves a lot of praise for the way he dominated the midfield even when top class midfielders like Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice were there.

Another player who deserves a lot of praise is Bruno Fernandes, he showed the true traits of a leader, especially when he went to calm Erik Ten Hag down and prevent him from exchanging words with an official.

