Army promises to restore nightlife, security in Imo State

In a bid to restore a sense of security and rejuvenate nightlife in Imo State, the Nigerian Army, under the command of Brig. – Gen. Usman Lawal of the 34 Artillery Brigade located in Obinze, near Owerri, has reaffirmed its dedication to eradicating notorious terrorist elements, Vanguard reports.

This significant declaration was made during the formal inauguration of a Joint Night Patrol Task Force in Owerri, which convened with the participation of high- ranking commanders and leaders of various security agencies operating within the state.

Brig. – Gen. Usman Lawal, speaking on behalf of the security apparatus, expressed deep concern over the escalating wave of criminal activities that have plagued Owerri Metropolis. This growing menace necessitated a swift response to curtail the alarming trend.

The Joint Night Patrol Teams, as emphasized by the commander, are poised to bring to bear the collective expertise, unwavering commitment, and dedication of soldiers, naval ratings, airmen, police officers, and personnel representing various security agencies. Their singular mission is to ensure the safety and security of the lives and property of Imo State’ s residents.

Nevertheless, Brig. – Gen. Lawal issued a stern warning that all personnel involved in these joint night patrols must conduct themselves with the utmost professionalism. Building trust with the local populace is paramount, and any lapse in discipline will not be tolerated.

” The significance of securing the capital city is due to the recent rise in armed robberies, kidnappings, and other related crimes, especially at night. This has become necessary, especially during this season of politicking and campaigns, leading to the Nov. 11 governorship election, ” he asserted.

Governor Hope Uzodimma, represented by the Commissioner for Homeland Security and Vigilante Affairs, Ugorji Okechukwu Ugorji, praised the collaborative effort of the security agencies in establishing the Joint Night Patrol Task Force. He credited their professionalism as the catalyst for the prevailing peace experienced in the state

Governor Uzodimma reaffirmed the state government’ s unwavering support for the security agencies in their quest to fortify Owerri Metropolis and the entire state. He implored the citizens of Imo to actively cooperate by providing timely information to security agencies, thus aiding in the swift apprehension of criminals. This, he emphasized, would be the key to ensuring the safety of lives and property throughout the state.

