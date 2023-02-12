This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Armed Men Attack Imo PDP Chairman At His Residence, Shoot Him Repeatedly

According to reports,Charles Oke, the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) allegedly suffered deep gunshot wounds after being ambushed by armed individuals obviously seen to be gunmen in the Ogbaku ward of the Mbaitoli Local Government Area LGA in Imo state.

Following the information that was acquired by news reporters, the incident took place during the dark hours of Saturday evening,11th February 2023 at his birthplace of Umunomo Nsokpo, which is located in the Ogbaku neighbourhood.

Covert findings from credible sources in the region revealed that the assault on the LGA chairman is quite driven by political rivals, while other informants blamed the attack on unidentified criminal elements flocking and constituting nuisance in the region.

On the other hand,an eyewitness who was contacted by members of the press for comments noted that,the victim,Oke sustained several bullet piercings as his assailants opened fire at him after a carefully planned attack at his residence in anticipation of his arrival.

The eyewitness also went on to say that,it was reported that the LGA chairman was swiftly transferred to a nearby medical facility,which would remain unidentified for security purposes.

Furthermore,when asked about it, Collins Opurozor, who serves as the Publicity Secretary for the PDP in Imo state, responded that the party would soon issue a press report regarding the case as soon as necessary researches yield positive results.

Additionally,the Public Relations Officer for the State Police (PPRO), Henry Okoye,is yet to issue an official police report concerning the attack but promised to do so after being properly briefed about it.

In the meantime, some people in the victim’s hometown who doesn’t want their identities revealed to the public,have pleaded with security authorities of the state to usher in more police officers to the Ogbaku area, which is located along the Owerri-Onitsha route.

“We need to be protected.It is part of our civil rights as citizens of the country.We don’t feel safe anymore most especially as the general election day draws nearer”,the villagers appealed.

The locals also disclosed that the inhabitants of Ogbaku axis has been experiencing some illicit operations by criminals since the beginning of the month of February,adding that gun wielders attack defenseless victims to dispossess them of their valuables and sometimes injure kill them in the process.

