Arise Agenda: NGO Trains Youth on Self-reliance

A non-governmental organization in the State, known as Royalty Youth Ambassadors (RYA) has trained Akwa Ibom Youth on self-reliance, in line with Governor Umo Eno's Arise Agenda.

The training which is it’s sixth edition since the inception of the group, was carried out in partnership with Swanky Designs, between 19th to 22nd July, at the Mkpo Ama Change Family House, Ewet Housing Estate, Uyo.

Aimed out empowering participants gainfully, the training featured learning sessions in bridal hand-fans, hand-stitched wigs, hair ventilation, hair revamping and treatment, as well as packaging paper bags mastery, with Ms Akon Uno as Creative Director, Ms. Akon Uno and main facilitator.

According to her, each of the workshops were carefully designed to provide practical and hands-on training to ensure that participants gain valuable skills they can utilize in their personal and professional lives.

Buttressing the Creative Director’s remarks, the Progenitor, RYA, Mr. Eno Umo Eno described youth empowerment as “planting seeds of progress that will bear fruit for generations to come”.

 

 

“By equipping them with the knowledge and tools they need, we ignite a transformative spark that fuels innovation, unleashes potential, and paves the way for a brighter future”, he added.

The RYA is a dynamic non-governmental organization dedicated to fostering charity work and empowering the youth.

Founded in 2022, RYA has become a beacon of hope, inspiring positive changes and making a lasting impact in the lives of young individuals around the globe.

