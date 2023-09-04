Arewa Youths Demand Cancellation Of Tompolo’s Pipeline Surveillance Contracts.

The youths of popular Northern Socio-political group known as ‘Arewa Youth’ has demanded the Cancellation of Tompolo’s Pipeline Surveillance Contracts. They further outlined their displeasures with the contract.

This event was reported on the Social media by The Tribune news broadcasting platform, they reported the incident on their Twitter page on Monday 4th of September 2023.

According to them, they noted that Arewa Youth Forum in conjunction with the Members of Northern Youth Advocacy For Good Governance Initiative, staged a protest on Monday at the Headquarters of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) demanding for the immediate cancellation of the Pipeline Surveillance Contract awarded to Tantita Security owned by Mr. Government Ekpemupolo Alias (Tompolo).

They called on the President, Ahmed Bola Tinubu to always exercise caution in renewing the contract in view of wanton financial malfeasance that has plagued the contract.

Some of the placards they were displaying depicted that Tompolo’s contract is fraud. They also added that the Government should sack and probe Mele Kyari with immediate effect, NNPC and others.

Musa Adebayo who is the President of Arewa Youth Congress read the statement jointly signed by President Northern Youth Advocacy For Good Governance Initiative, Comrade Usman Saidu.

The statement stated that there was no significant rise in the oil production quantum since the contract was awarded to Tompolo adding that the successes being celebrated were normal production rates before the mayhem of the Niger Delta Avengers.

It also read that It is a major matter of concern how much-concerned efforts are being made to re-award the pipeline surveillance contracts to an ex-militant General despite the tension, financial malfeasance, disinformation, and abnormalities that are inherent in the contract.

They ended by calling on the Federal government to take actions with immediate effect.

