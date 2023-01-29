Arewa Youths Call For The Immediate Sack Of The CBN Governor.

Reactions have continue to trail as the Central Bank Governor’s Naira design policy and his insistence on the 31st January deadline for the expiration of old Naira notes.The latest from the Northern Nigeria calls from the Arewa Youths Development and National Unity who are now demanding Mr Emefiele immediate sack.

The group accuses the Central Bank governor of politicizing the Naira redesign policy and working for the opposition political parties at the detriment of the ruling government in Nigeria masses.

Moreover, they are saying that the large population of Nigeria, particularly the areas in the North will be broken by the policy which they consider harsh, unrealistic and unworkable.

However, the Arewa Youths Development and National Unity also frowned at Mr Emefiele’s disregard for courts around Nigeria, including those from the National Assembly and other elders to relax the deadline.

Content created and supplied by: Victormiles2005 (via 50minds

News )

