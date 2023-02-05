Arewa youths attack the PDP and Atiku for playing politics with Nigerians’ hardships

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The remarks by Atiku Abubakar on the redesigned naira notes have generated lots of responses. The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF), on Saturday, 4th February, decried Atiku’s statements.

The AYCF, through its National President, Alhaji Yerima Shettima, had admonished the former V.P. to desist from such remarks and to “stop playing politics with the new naira policy and challenges Nigerians faced in accessing the new notes.”

Atiku’s camp had on Friday, 3rd February 2023, advised the CBN not to extend the February 10 deadline for the exchange of old naira notes with new ones, as a further extension would destroy the purpose and objective of the policy.

Shettima stated it was wrong for the PDP to oppose the opinion of many Nigerians, including the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, the National Assembly and others, in favour of further extension of the deadline by the CBN.

He stated the group is solidly behind the deadline extension for the cash swap policy as citizens are facing difficulties. “It will be suicidal,” he says, “for this nation to consider any advice against a review of the CBN cash swap deadline.”

On a road to a conclusion, he said that “for any policy to succeed, it must have a human face, and we believe the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, won’t turn against the overwhelming public interest.”

