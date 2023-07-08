Arewa Group Replies Asari Dokubo After He Begs Tinubu To Allow Igbo People To Secede From Nigeria

The Arewa Consultative Forum has reacted to the recent comments made by an ex-Naija Delta militant, Asari Dokubo. Recall that during a live Facebook video on his page recently, Dokubo begged President Tinubu and National Assembly to allow the southeast people to secede from Nigeria because of the continued agitation in the region. He said he would gather the signatures of one million citizens in support of his idea.

Reacting to the development, a member of the National Executive Council of the Arewa Consultative Forum, Alhaji Baba Sule Bisalla, stated that Dokubo is not aware of Nigerian history, and that’s why he is making such calls. Bisalla noted that the word “secession” is alien to Nigeria’s constitution and no tribe will be allowed to break away from the country.

“A lot of people, especially the younger generation, do not know Nigeria’s history. Igbo, Hausa, Yoruba all other tribes have all these inter-relationships and marriages and business. It is not realistic for the Igbo to say they want to break away. The breakaway Dokubo is talking about will not work.” He stated.

