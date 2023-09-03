Arewa Elder, Anthony Sani Responds to Calls for Buhari’s Return

Mr. Anthony Sani, an elder statesman and former Secretary-General of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), shared his insights in an interview with Sunday Sun. During the interview, he addressed questions regarding the prevailing socio-economic challenges in Nigeria and the calls for the return of former President Muhammadu Buhari. Additionally, he provided advice to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the current situation.

Regarding the socio-economic hardships facing the country and calls for Buhari’s return, Mr. Sani expressed his perspective. He noted that it is rare for any regime in Nigeria to enjoy widespread popularity, with the exception of the short-lived Murtala regime. He highlighted the economic challenges inherited by President Bola Tinubu, including currency scarcity and fuel shortages. In response to these challenges, President Tinubu took measures such as removing fuel subsidies and devaluing the naira. These actions, combined with factors like COVID-19, climate change, and the Ukraine conflict, contributed to increased economic hardship.

Mr. Sani acknowledged the natural consequences of such economic circumstances, including rising hardship. However, he commended President Tinubu’s efforts to reverse the downward economic trend and revitalize the economy. He emphasized that economic recovery is a continuous and concerted process, not a quick fix. He called on Nigerians to support the president’s endeavors to improve the situation, as positive outcomes require conscious and sustained efforts.

On the topic of promised palliatives following the removal of fuel subsidies, Mr. Sani concurred with economic experts who criticized the handling of the situation. He noted that the removal of fuel subsidies was not initially included in the inaugural speech, suggesting a lack of thorough planning. Mr. Sani questioned the effectiveness of providing N8,000 per month for six months to 12 million people out of Nigeria’s 216 million population, which he believed would not address the hardship adequately. He proposed an alternative approach, recommending that fuel subsidy funds be deposited into a Trust Fund to enhance education and healthcare. This, he argued, would bolster the country’s human capital and contribute to overall economic improvement.

Regarding the impact of hardship in Northern Nigeria and disappointment with President Tinubu’s government, Mr. Sani acknowledged the longstanding challenges of poverty and ignorance in the region. He urged Northern governors to make concerted efforts to reverse these trends through targeted initiatives that enhance human development and improve the quality of life for their constituents.

