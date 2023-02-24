Arewa Consultative Forum Reacts To The Report That It Has Endorsed Atiku Abubakar Ahead Of Poll

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Arewa Consultative Forum has reacted to an online report that it has endorsed the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar ahead of the forthcoming presidential election.

The presidential election will hold on Saturday (Tomorrow) across the 36 states of the federation. The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is one of the leading candidates ahead of the election.

Reacting to the purported endorsement of Atiku Abubakar, the chairman of the Kano chapter of ACF, Dr. Faruk Umar, said the report of any such endorsement was falsified to blackmail and confuse voters.

Faruk Umar said: “I am addressing you today on an issue that was reported in the media suggesting that AREWA Consultative Forum, (ACF) has decided to support the presidential candidate of PDP. The statement is not true. ACF is not supporting any candidate.

Source – The Nation paper Verified Facebook Page

