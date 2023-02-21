Arewa Community Assures tinubu Of Full Support

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Next Saturday, Nigerians will be going to the polls to elect a new president. Who wins? Since this all-important civic duty has been scheduled for February 25, 2023, a group known as Arewa New Agenda (ANA) has come out and assured APC presidential candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu of full support ahead of the upcoming elections. “We feel that this country will be better off with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” says Arewa.

According to the group, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is a mentor to many people in Nigeria, irrespective of tribe, ethnicity, or religion. With this data on the recorded achievements of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, we encourage all voters to ask any other presidential candidate, “Don’t tell me, show me.”

Further stated, We started actually as a neutral body, but there comes a time given what is at stake that you must come out to side with what we deliver for the country, and that is why you find us today with a new agenda because looking at all the candidates that are in contention for the same office, we feel that this country will be better off with this man, and that is why we’re pitching our tents with him to ensure he takes the country to a promise land.

Video credit: YouTube

Horlablog (

)