Aregbesola’s ally declines Adeleke’s appointment

Rasaq Salinsile, the All Progressives Congress faction leader in Osun State appointed by Governor Ademola Adeleke, renounced the position for “personal reasons.”

To prevent former governor Adegboyega Oyetola, who was running on the APC platform, from winning a second term in office in the July 16, 2022 governorship election, Salinsile led the Osun APC faction that was loyal to the late governor Rauf Aregbesola. This was at the height of the internal party strife that decimated the APC.

On Thursday of last week, Adeleke had designated Salinsile as the Chairman of the Teaching Service Commission.

Salinsile didn’t explicitly decline the job right once when his name was revealed, but it was later discovered that he got in touch with the governor and said no.

According to The Punch, Salinsile was conspicuously absent from the Wednesday ceremony for the swearing-in of board chairs, and in a subsequent list made public by the government, Tope Mustapha Adeyemi’s name had taken Salinsile’s place as chairman of TESCOM.

Salinsile stated he declined the appointment for personal reasons when reached by phone on Thursday.

CREDIT: The Punch

