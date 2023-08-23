NEWS

‘Aregbesola & Oyetola Were Together When They Messed Me Up, They Lied Against Me In 2018’ – Adeleke

The Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke has alleged that his predecessors, Aregbesola and Oyetola messed him up and lied against him in the 2018 election. He said in an interview with Channels Tv news that he decided not to retaliate when he became governor. According to him, he assured the former minister of interior, Rauf Aregbesola that he’s free to come into Osun state.

He said, ”When Aregbesola was the minister of interior, he brought more passport offices in Ilesha. And I said since he’s bringing something that will ease all the trouble of travelling, I went there to go and receive him. But Aregbesola and Oyetola were together when they messed me up, they lied against me in the 2018 election. 

And I said that one is gone now, I have become the governor now, so I went there to receive him. And I told him I don’t know the problem that you have with your predecessor, but you are free to come into Osun State. And that all the abandoned projects that he did, I will complete it.”

[Start From 26:05]

