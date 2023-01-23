‘Are We Going To Wait For A Storm Of Angry Youths Before An Igbo Man Becomes President?’ – Osita

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In an interview with Channels Tv, former ation minister Osita Chidoka said that the South East is not making the correct choice by abandoning the People’s Democratic Party after so much support for the party over the years.

Chidoka maintained that the South East has been loyal to the party since since Alex Ekwueme’s presidency. Igbos shouldn’t abandon the party and support Peter Obi just because they didn’t obtain the presidential ticket, he says.

“We in the South East have a major stake in the PDO,” he declared. The PDP has received 80% of our vote. Even if the PDP did not award us the ticket for 2023, I do not believe that is sufficient cause to abandon our hard-won PDP membership in favor of Peter Obi or anyone else. We, along with the rest of Nigeria, need to figure out how to put that money to good use.

Different considerations would have been warranted if it had been determined that only Igbos would participate in the election. Do we have to wait for every possible bad party to power before taking action? Should we expect violent protests from young people before an Igbo guy is elected president? My response is, “No.”

Loyalnews (

)