‘Are We Going To Wait For A Storm Of Angry Youths Before An Igbo Man Becomes President? – Chidoka

Osita Chidoka, a former aviation minister, claimed in a Channels Tv interview that by abandoning the People’s Democratic Party after so many years of support, the South East is not making the correct decision.

Chidoka said that the South East owes the party and that they have remained loyal to the party by casting their votes since the period of Alex Ekwueme. He says that the Igbos should not abandon the party and support Peter Obi since they did not receive the presidential ticket.

He declared, “The South East has made significant investments in the PDO; we are the party’s owners. We gave the PDP 80 percent of the vote. And now that the PDP hasn’t given us the ticket for 2023, I don’t think that’s a good enough excuse for Peter Obi or anyone else to abandon that investment and the party. We must make that investment work for us and other regions of Nigeria.

It would have been a different situation if just Igbos were allowed to vote in the election. Are we going to be watching for the perfect storm of bad party leadership? Will we have to wait for irate youths before an Igbo man takes office? My response is “No.”

Content created and supplied by: DYgist (via 50minds

News )

