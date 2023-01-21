NEWS

Are We Better Or Worse Than We Were In 2015? The Answer Is Clear – Nosa Igiebor On PMB’s Govt

Veteran Journalist and Co-founder of the Tell Magazine, Nosa Igiebor, has reiterated his earlier stance that the current administration under the leadership of the president, Muhammadu Buhari, has performed woefully across the different sectors of governance (Punch).

Veteran Journalist and Tell Magazine Co-founder, Nosa Igiebor.

Igiebor who spoke recently while reacting to a question on his earlier 2021 assessment of the regime, declared; “The question is: are we better or worse off than we were in 2015? The answer is clear and categorical – every Nigeria is worse off than how we were in 2015. This administration failed woefully…”

Cited report.

The Veteran Journalist who pointed at the nation’s economic, security problems to back his claim, went further to argue that the President Buhari regime had also failed to tackle the menace of corruption as promised.

President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari.

