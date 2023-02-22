This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

“Are they going to come out and spread the people who are voting” – Datti Baba-Ahmed Speaks

Alhaji Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, the vice presidential candidate for the Labour Party (LP) asserts that the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) cannot thwart Peter Obi’s victory.

Image Source: Channels Television.

On Tuesday, Baba-Ahmed declared during a live interview on Channels Television that: “By the grace of God, we have won Lagos, irrespective of Tinubu there. Are they going to come out and spread the people who are voting”.

Notwithstanding Bola Tinubu’s influence, the Labour Party is certain that it would win Lagos state in the elections in 2023. Baba-Ahmed thinks that because of the errors committed by previous administrations, the party’s prospects of success are higher.

“The 2023 elections, by the special grace of almighty Allah who gives power, is as good as won by Labour Party because of the mistakes others have made”.

Watch video here:

Vice presidential candidate of Labour Party, Baba-Ahmed video.

