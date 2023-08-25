NEWS

Are There Shortage Of People With NYSC Certificate From Katsina? Why Did Tinubu Pick Her?- H. Okeke

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 324 1 minute read

Henry Okeke, a legal practitioner has come out to question Tinubu’s appointment of Hannatu Musawa, saying that there should be other people with less controversial qualifications from Katsina worthy enough to hold the position of the the minister of art, culture and creative economy.

According to Henry Okeke who appeared in an interview on Channels television this morning…

“Are you telling me that from the state this Minister is from, there are shortage of people with less controversy in terms of their NYSC certificate? Why did President Tinubu pick her despite this? The minister in question is a lawyer, assigned to arts and culture so one will begin to wonder, is it that we are looking at her expertise and that’s why she was picked? Or is it her milestones in the arts and tourism sector that made the president say it must be her? Ordinarily, you can go for someone with lesser controversial qualifications because here with NYSC, you are talking about serving the nation further. The primary service you have rendered to your country although it’s not mandatory by the law.”

“But I have to say, she has done something smart. She is currently serving and has not refuses to serve. The NYSC act says if any graduate refuses to serve, there’s a possible 2 year jail term but she is currently serving.”

Watch the full interview here. Start from 55:30

AnnSports (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 324 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Mauricio Pochettino Could Be Right On The Current Situation Face By Chelsea Players.

6 mins ago

So On Thursdays Hannatu Will Go For Her PPA And Next Day She’s A Minister, Is This Proper? – Okeke

16 mins ago

Spain and Germany Is the only countries to have won both men and women FIFA world cup title

19 mins ago

You Know Most Times, I Have Referred To APC As A Congregation Of Strange Bird Fellows- Bode George

29 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button