Are There Shortage Of People With NYSC Certificate From Katsina? Why Did Tinubu Pick Her?- H. Okeke

Henry Okeke, a legal practitioner has come out to question Tinubu’s appointment of Hannatu Musawa, saying that there should be other people with less controversial qualifications from Katsina worthy enough to hold the position of the the minister of art, culture and creative economy.

According to Henry Okeke who appeared in an interview on Channels television this morning…

“Are you telling me that from the state this Minister is from, there are shortage of people with less controversy in terms of their NYSC certificate? Why did President Tinubu pick her despite this? The minister in question is a lawyer, assigned to arts and culture so one will begin to wonder, is it that we are looking at her expertise and that’s why she was picked? Or is it her milestones in the arts and tourism sector that made the president say it must be her? Ordinarily, you can go for someone with lesser controversial qualifications because here with NYSC, you are talking about serving the nation further. The primary service you have rendered to your country although it’s not mandatory by the law.”

“But I have to say, she has done something smart. She is currently serving and has not refuses to serve. The NYSC act says if any graduate refuses to serve, there’s a possible 2 year jail term but she is currently serving.”

Watch the full interview here. Start from 55:30

