Arabambi Claims That Obi And Adebanjo’s Refusal To Accept Tinubu As President Is Treasonable

The Factional National Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party, Abayomi Arabambi, has reacted to Peter Obi’s decision to delete a tweet where he called Bola Tinubu the president and Ayo Adebanjo’s statement where he said that Tinubu is not his president until the court case is over.

According to Abayomi Arabambi, it is treasonable for for Peter Obi and Ayo Adebanjo not to publicly accept that Bola Tinubu is the president of Nigeria. Abayomi Arabambi went on to say that Peter Obi is trying to make Nigerians believe that the Labour Party is trying to make Nigeria ungovernable with his refusal to accept Bola Tinubu as the president.

Abayomi Arabambi called on the National Security Adviser, the Inspector General of Police, and the DSS to invite Peter Obi and Ayo Adebanjo for interrogation because if they do not invite them, the matter will have to go to court. ﻿

Abayomi Arabambi noted that since Bola Tinubu has been sworn in as the president, then everyone should accept him, instead of causing confusion.

Watch From The 1:40 Minute Of The Video Below:



