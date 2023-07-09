Arabambi Call On National Security Adviser, DSS, To Invite Peter Obi & Adebanjo For Interrogation

Factional publicity secretary of the Labour Party, Abayomi Arabambi has called on the national security advisers, The director General of the DSS as well as Inspector-General of Police to invite Mr Peter Obi and Ayo Adebanjo for interrogation over their recent remarks.

Speaking during an exclusive interview with Arise TV on Sunday, Arabambi said the two individuals are undermining the position of the president.

He said, if the security agencies fail to invite Mr Peter Obi and Ayo, he will taken upon him to go to court.

Hear him “I also want to put it on record that before the last administration most of these action has taken place and nothing was done. I want to put the national security adviser on alert, the Igp and the director general of DSS Labour Party’s has decided that these two people must be invited for Interrogation, they must be questioned. If they don’t we will go to court and mandate them to do the right thing. It is not a good thing for you to be planning to make Nigeria ungovernable. You can’t be inciting Nigerians against a sitting president. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been sworn in as the president you all need to respect that. ” he said.

You can watch the video from 3 minutes.



