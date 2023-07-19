Apst Suleman Replies People Asking Him To Reveal Who Was Responsible For The Assassination Attempt

Apostle Johnson Suleman, the general overseer of Omega Fire Ministries, has responded to comments by certain people, asking him to reveal the mastermind of the attempt made on his life by some gunmen. He gave his reply in a tweet from his official Twitter page.

He started by thanking the Nigerian police for swinging into action and making sure justice is served. He declared that he would say something about the whole thing after the matter had been resolved. He also spoke on how he kept his promise to make sure the gunmen faced the music for the sake of the innocent people they killed.

“For those they killed, I vowed not to rest until the killers get served the meal they ordered. I have kept that promise and gone after them, working with the police,” he wrote.

He continued by addressing people asking him to reveal the mastermind behind the assassination attempt. He declared that giving such revelation to the public was useless, as they would be powerless to do anything about it. He revealed that he had already told the police, and it was in their hands.

“For those who say I should tell them who is responsible since I claim to know, I ask you: if I tell you, what can you do? They information belongs to the authorities,” he wrote.

You will recall that in October 2022, the convoy of Apostle Johnson Suleman was attacked by some gunmen, and some people, including some police officers, were killed, although he escaped unhurt.

What are your thoughts on this? Share them in the comments. Be blessed.

LaVictoria (

)