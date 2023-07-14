Appreciate Your Man; Don’t Think You Are Too Beautiful Because Nothing Is Outside – Blessing CEO

A lot of men are suffering from lack of appreciation from their partners. They provide for their women but they get criticism in return and this makes them reluctant to care for their wives. Some men would even prefer having side chicks because they believe that they get more satisfaction and respect from them.

Relationship therapist, Blessing CEO has advised women to appreciate their husbands and not think that they are too beautiful because nothing is outside their relationship. According to Okoro Blessing, men hardly receive compliments and appreciation.

Okoro Blessing also advised ladies who always complain about their partners to have a rest and value the men they have instead.

Many would argue that the statement that Blessing CEO made shows that women who think that they can get better men who would sponsor them may only be adding salt to their injuries. This is because some men are pretentious and only want to take without giving.

