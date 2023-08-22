Appointment: Wike will succeed as FCT minister- PDP Chieftain, Ose Anenih

Following the swearing-in of the newly appointed ministers by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu yesterday, a Chieftain of the PDP, Ose Anenih has praised the appointment of former Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike as the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) by the President.

Anenih who said the former Governor will succeed in his role as FCT minister added that if anybody can put the master plan of the FCT back on the map, it is Wike.

Giving his assessment of the newly appointed ministers on Kaftan TV, Ose Anenih said,

“One guy I have to mention is my leader, Governor Wike. If anybody was going to come into the FCT and transform it, if anybody has the will to come in and fight the entrenched interest, I think he is the first Southern Christian for about 46 or 47 years (to be minister of the FCT). And you are already seeing on social media reactions to his appointment. If anybody can go in there and put the Abuja master plan back on the map, it’s Governor Wike.

It will be difficult, it will be tumultuous but I believe he will succeed as minister of the FCT.”

(From 35:10)

RealMedia (

)