Appointment Of Wike Is In Line With Tinubu’s Promise To Build A Govt Of National Unity” -Ahmad Sajoh

Ahmad Sajoh, a Chieftain of the ruling APC, has played down the controversy surrounding the choice of former Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, as a minister in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government. Wike, a member of the PDP, is among the 28 ministerial nominees the president sent to the Senate for approval.

Speaking on Trust TV, Mr. Sajoh stated that President Tinubu’s decision is in line with his promise to create a government of national unity, bringing in individuals from other parties and diverse political backgrounds.

He emphasized that what matters is to form a cabinet that includes people from various parties, different political perspectives, and those with valuable contributions, regardless of their political affiliations. The focus should be on ensuring that everyone in the cabinet aligns with President Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda.

In essence, the appointment of individuals from other parties is not a concern for APC members, as long as they share a common vision with the president’s agenda.

