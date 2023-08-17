Appointment: Appointing Petroleum Minister of State from Niger Delta is a wrong signal – IPAC Says

Yabagi Sani, the National Chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), has expressed concerns about assigning a Minister of State for Petroleum Resources from the Niger Delta region. According to a report by Channels TV, Sani appeared on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily breakfast program and discussed his perspective on the matter.

Sani stated that appointing a minister from a specific state within the oil-rich Niger Delta area would send a “wrong signal.” He pointed out that this approach could lead to a sense of entitlement among Niger Delta residents, which might prioritize their interests over efficiency in managing the petroleum sector.

He cited previous instances where ministers from the Niger Delta region were appointed to oversee petroleum-related portfolios. Sani suggested that such appointments might have indirectly contributed to issues like crude oil theft, as individuals from the region were implicated in the theft of crude oil.

Sani proposed that a more holistic approach be taken, investigating the petroleum industry both from a professional perspective and in the national interest. He raised concerns about the efficiency of a ministry solely controlled by the president, emphasizing that this arrangement could hinder accountability and effectiveness in preventing issues like crude oil theft.

Sani questioned the need for a Minister of State for Petroleum Resources from the Niger Delta, suggesting that the ministry could instead be managed by a professional from the North Central region or the Federal Capital Territory. He highlighted the importance of addressing challenges in the petroleum industry and making appointments based on expertise and national interest rather than regional considerations.

Chibabyval (

)