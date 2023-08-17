Appointing Petroleum Minister Of State From Niger Delta Is A Wrong Signal — IPAC

Yabagi Sani, the National Chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), expressed concerns over the appointment of a Minister of State for Petroleum Resources exclusively from the oil-rich Niger Delta region, stating that this choice sends a negative message. Sani made these remarks during an appearance on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily breakfast show. He argued that confining such appointments to a single state could foster a sense of entitlement among Niger Delta residents.

In the latest round of ministerial designations, President Bola Tinubu unveiled the portfolios for 45 appointees. Notably, Heineken Lokpobiri, a Bayelsa native, was named Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, but the specific responsibilities of the Minister of Petroleum Resources remained unspecified. This scenario mirrored a past pattern observed during the tenure of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, who appointed Timipre Sylva, a former governor of Bayelsa State, as Minister of State for Petroleum Resources while retaining direct control of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources.

Sani emphasized that tying the leadership of the petroleum sector exclusively to the Niger Delta perpetuates an incorrect perception that individuals from this region should hold sway over the ministry. He cautioned against creating a mindset of entitlement, suggesting that focusing on efficiency is more crucial. Sani even proposed considering appointing someone from the North Central region, or even the Federal Capital Territory, for such a significant ministry.

Expressing concern over crude oil theft, Sani called for a thorough investigation into the petroleum industry, driven by both professional standards and national interests. Selecting a Minister of State for Petroleum from the Niger Delta region sends a negative message. He stressed the importance of the President’s involvement in the Ministry of Petroleum, while also lamenting the potential drawbacks of granting sole control of the ministry to the President, including issues of accountability and effectiveness in combating oil theft.

