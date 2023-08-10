Appointing Only 5 Ministers From South-East Is Unfair & Unjust – Ohanaeze Ndigbo Tells Tinubu

The apex Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has told President Bola Ahmed Tinubu that “appointing only five (5) Ministers from the South-East geopolitical zone is unfair and unjust.

According to the Channels Television, the apex Igbo socio-cultural group stated this today in a statement signed by its President-General, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.

Recall that the upper chamber of the national assembly has screened and confirmed the list of ministerial nominees sent by the President of the federal republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Only three ministerial nominees are still awaiting confirmation from the Senate.

The group noted; “In federal revenue allocation, the South East is denied the revenue that comes on the basis of states. In federal board appointments and other resource distributions, we are strategically shortchanged”

The Group added; “We wish to observe that this situation was not caused by the current administration but we however appeal to His Excellency, Mr. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR to help us remedy the situation and restore justice, equity and fairness in Nigeria.”

(Photo Credit – The Nation paper Verified Facebook Page)

The group stated further; “We pray the Almighty to bless and prosper our country, Nigeria and give our leaders the wisdom and knowledge to steer the ship of the Nigerian nation to peace, happiness and prosperity for all Nigerians irrespective of ethnicity, creed and political persuasion.”

The recent statement by Ohanaeze Ndigbo which was shared by The Channels Television on its verified Twitter page has generated a lot of reactions from many Nigerians on the social media platform.

